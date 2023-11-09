Jimbo Fisher provides several injury of updates ahead of Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

On Wednesday, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher made his annual weekly SEC Teleconference appearance ahead of the Aggies’ Saturday night game vs. Mississippi State.

A&M must accomplish the bare minimum goal of earning bowl eligibility for the first time in two seasons. With a win against the Rebels, next weekend’s cupcake matchup vs. Abilene Christian should net them a 7th win and possibly their last before finishing the year against LSU on the road.

Making headlines earlier this week, Aggies’ starting quarterback Max Johnson, who reportedly suffered a somewhat significant upper-body injury in last weekend’s loss to Ole Miss, Fisher stated on Monday that Johnson was healthy enough to practice. As of Wednesday, Johnson is still set to start against the Bulldogs.

“Yeah. He’s practicing. They’re at practice and doing what we need to do.”

Outside of Johnson’s status, Texas A&M starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon and star sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart, who also sat out against Ole Miss, are on track to return this weekend, according to Fisher, barring any last-minute changes.

“We will see. Those guys are at practice. Some of those guys are practicing back and getting back into a groove.”

Lastly, Fisher’s son Ethan, who recently announced his verbal commitment to Samford University (Jimbo’s alma mater), brought a smile to our collective faces when discussing how proud he was as a Father, especially dealing with Ethan’s health issues over the years.

“I am extremely proud and very happy. There were some times (doctors were) not only saying he could never walk on a football field, but was he going to be here? … Very proud and love him so much.”

Texas A&M will return to Kyle Field to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 pm. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire