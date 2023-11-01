Jimbo Fisher has provided a critical injury update regarding Aggies DE Enai White during Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference

On Wednesday, Texas A&M Football head coach Jimbo Fisher appeared on the weekly SEC Teleconference call to preview the Aggies’ early Saturday matchup vs. Ole Miss in Oxford (MS), as Fisher is looking to win his first SEC road game since, yes, the 2021 season.

The Aggies are facing a familiar foe in Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who, by all accounts, has become somewhat of a villain in College Station after defeating A&M in Kyle Field 35-28, which included a brief moment of pure immaturity after Kiffin blatantly accused Aggie safety Bryce Anderson of faking an injury to stop the play clock.

When asked about Kiffin’s “fun” coaching style as an “offensive guru” of sorts ahead of the matchup, Fisher humorously answered as briefly as he could, stating,

“Yeah, he has always done a good job.”

Ahead of last Saturday’s win vs. South Carolina, Texas A&M rotational defensive end Enai White did not dress out and was seen walking with crutches on the sideline before kick-off, leading to Fisher’s confirmation that White will miss the rest of the regular season with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Appearing in a total of five games this season, White totaled three tackles and one sack, and in a disappointing result, he is not eligible to redshirt this season due to eclipsing the four-game threshold. Still, he will likely be ready to return in 2024.

Texas A&M will now travel to Oxford (MS) to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 5, where the game will again air on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire