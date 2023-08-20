Jimbo Fisher praises his experienced coaching staff with SEC Networks’ Marty and McGee

Texas A&M’s 2022 football season was an utter failure by every definition, culminating in a 5-7 (2-6 SEC) finish that has left a lasting impression that will only be eliminated through a complete rebound campaign in 2023.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher immediately felt the heat one month after the season, taking the “no risk, no reward” route in hiring Bobby Petrino as the program’s new offensive coordinator. In contrast, defensive coordinator D.J. During and O-line coach Steve Addazio will return for their second season in Aggieland.

Without going into a rant concerning the talent on the roster, the Aggies lead the SEC in returning production. At the same time, the four presumed leaders on offense and defense include wide receiver Ainias Smith, strong safety Demani Richardson, right guard Layden Robinson, and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, who are all entering their presumed final season with the Maroon and White.

Last week, Fisher sat down with college football analysts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee on SEC Networks “Marty and McGee” to preview the 2023 season and heap praise on the coaching as mentioned above staff he has assembled. Honestly, each coach has a downright impressive experience, combining a wealth of football knowledge and all the goals they have set out with just two weeks remaining before the Sept. 2 opener.

✔️ A veteran staff with Petrino, Addazio and Durkin.

But outside of Petrino, Durkin, and Addazio, the longtime offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, known for his days helping future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees break NCAA records at Purdue in the late 90s-2000s, was hired as an offensive analyst back in February, and while Petrino will be the majority play caller, Chaney’s influence, especially on spread offense concepts, will be utilized through each week.

As they say, there is always strength in numbers; by the looks of it, Fisher feels very confident that this current staff is one of the best in the country.

