The Jimbo Fisher payday brings the usual howls; don't expect him at FSU's Saturday gathering

His schedule is suddenly freed up, but no, don’t count on it.

You won’t see Jimbo Fisher in Tallahassee Saturday. Sure, it’s a 10-year anniversary, and as part of Senior Day, Florida State is saluting members of its 2013 national championship football team.

The one coached by Jimbo Fisher, remember?

Now that he’s lost his designated parking spot outside Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, he can find Interstate 10 and arrive in Tallahassee with plenty of time to spare. Except it’ll likely be another 10 years before he’d consider such a thing, and frankly, another 10 before the FSU folks warm up to the thought.

Such was Jimbo’s acrimonious relationship with FSU officials and fans before his late-2017 resignation and wagon-ho toward Houston, where he took a right and followed the smell of big riches and equally big possibilities in College Station.

Jimbo Fisher now has plenty of spare time and enough spare change to fill the hours with whatever he desires.

Six seasons and zero championships later, Jimbo has redrawn the boundaries on severance packages and will someday decide whether to coach again or, who knows, start answering to James and live out life as a well-appointed man about town. The world is your char-grilled oysters rockefeller when you’re due $76 million over the next eight years.

One must normally bankrupt a Fortune 400 company or retire from the Senate Banking Committee to get such a sendoff.

Meanwhile, cue the outrage from all the usual precincts.

Jimbo’s jumbo contract, with its beyond-charitable just in case we fire you provisions, represents “all that is wrong with modern college football,” say many of the knee-jerkers.

Some targets are never too obvious for us to just take a pass, it seems.

When your paycheck-stripped wages — and worse yet, mine — are tossed into a pork barrel and redirected toward a new and unneeded highway interchange 12 states away, we write it off as politics. But this, this parting of private-party fools and their money is what erects the hackles?

There are 128 big-league FBS football programs out there, and therefore 128 head-coaching jobs. The top 10% of those schools, give or take, would gladly match the Jimbo numbers if they suspected a national championship, or two, was the eventual payoff.

Crazy? To most of us, yeah, but let’s give such temptations time to cool and some time for reason to take hold. After all, such indulgences have only been around as long as man has employed monetary systems and indulged desire.

What about the athletes, you might ask. Where’s their payday? Well, for the upper tiers, the new NIL system has gushed to various extremes. The current fight centers on making athletes school employees, which might be a reasonable answer. Or might not.

Look at what’s happened the past few years and go ahead, try crystal-balling the next few. Good luck.

Gone are the days when a free college education was considered quite an incentive to excel on the field. Sorta tells us, at least indirectly, how folks feel about the once-lauded goal of a university degree, but that’s another topic for another time.

Meanwhile, who’ll be first to start a GoFundMe for fired Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett? He was only making $3 million per, over four years, and only gets 50% of his remaining contract, which by my math totals out at about $5 million.

Unless he lands another gig soon, he’ll have to get used to a diet of hardtack and rice, maybe beanie weenies on Friday nights.

Rank & File

This week’s ranking of Florida’s seven big-league college football programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends and, whenever he gets off the floor, insider tips from Jimbo Fisher’s accountant …

1. FSU (10-0). This week: North Alabama at home. Don't search too hard, Tomahawkers, or you might see Mike Norvell's name among the Texas A&M rumors. The pick: ’Noles by 45.

2. UCF (5-5). This week: at Texas Tech. Both teams are 5-5 and need a win over the next two weeks to guarantee a 13th game this year. The Knights are on a two-game roll, which includes last week’s shocking romp of Oklahoma State. You know what that means. The pick: Red Raiders by 3.

3. Miami (6-4). This week: Louisville at home. Yet another season has slowed to a limp and the glory days grow a tad smaller in the mirror. We'll soon start talking about the Hurricanes the way our parents reminisced about Army and Doc Blanchard. The pick: Cardinals by 12.

4. USF (5-5). This week: at Texas-San Antonio, Friday. Freshman QB Byrum Brown keeps piecing together a great season for the Bulls — 2,538 yards passing, 659 rushing. UTSA is a 15-point fave riding 6-game win streak, but all the wins have come against sub-.500 teams. Smell that upset? Me too. The pick: Bulls by 6.

5. Florida (5-5). This week: at Missouri. There’s nothing Billy Napier can do but press ahead, and by golly, he’s pressing. “We have great resources. We have a tremendous product to sell. This place has done it before, and I’m firmly confident that we’re capable of doing it again.” But not before next September. The pick: Tigers by 14.

6. FIU (4-6). This week: at Arkansas. We interrupt FIU’s C-USA losing streak to bring you this pad-the-treasury road trip. The pick: Hogs by 20.

7. FAU (4-6). This week: Tulane at home. The Owls’ shocking home loss to E. Carolina last week took them from likely bowl-eligible to ain’t-no-way. The pick: Green Wave by 17.

The (other) Picks

Mike Elko is 15-8 in two seasons at Duke, and while he’s not considered the “next big thing” — that would be Oregon’s Dan Lanning — he’s definitely a solid Plan B for, say, a Michigan State or Texas A&M, where he served four decent years as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator.

Duke will be favored in its final two games — Virginia this week, Pitt next — and if Elko can post a second straight 8-4 regular-season mark in Durham, he’ll surely have to start silencing his phone on movie night.

I doubt the Duke battle cry is, “Let’s win another for Coach’s future 5-year, $40 million contract with 75% guaranteed!” But it’s a subplot — Blue Devils by 12 over the Cavs.

● Elsewhere: Michigan big over Maryland; Oklahoma beats BYU; Utah over Arizona; WVU by 3 over Cincy; Dawgs by 20 over Vols; Deion beats Washington State; Notre Dame over Wake; Clemson beats UNC; USC in OT over UCLA; Ohio State by 30 over Minnesota; Oregon beats Arizona State; Kansas over K-State, maybe; and up there a little west of Chicago, the ultimate “directional school,’ the North Central Cardinals, by 10 over the visiting Belhaven Blazers as the Cards begin defense of their DIII national championship.

BTW: Been studying that map and it appears Naperville, home to North Central College, is most definitely in the northeastern quadrant of Illinois.

The school was founded in Plainfield in 1861 and was called Plainfield College, but due to a lack of civic pride (my guess) or a newfound love of geography, the name was changed in 1864 to North-Western (not to be confused with nearby Northwestern, of course).

In 1870 the school was moved 10 miles northeast, to Naperville, where they ditched the hyphen and changed the name to North Central. Nope, wasn’t as far west as North-Western had been, but damn sure wasn’t — and isn't — Central.

A list of the school’s 10 most popular majors, it goes without saying, doesn’t include cartography.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

