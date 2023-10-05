Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban preview Texas A&M vs. Alabama during Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference

This a big one, folks. On Saturday, Oct. 7, Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will travel to College Station to face the surging Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) in a potential battle for the SEC West, as both remain the only unbeaten SEC West teams as we enter Week 6.

On Wednesday, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media during their annual SEC Teleconference, as Fisher remains just one of two former Saban assistants to defeat the future Hall of Fame coach, with his sole victory coming in 2021 after former Aggie kicker Seth Small hit a memorable game-winning field goal to seal the 41-38 victory.

Despite both head coaches’ admiration for their mutual success so far this season, this matchup is poised to be vastly different compared to years past, as on paper, a talent differential barely exists. While both teams rely on their borderline elite defenses, this battle will likely come down to the quarterback battle between Texas A&M signal-caller Max Johnson and Alabama duel-threat Jalen Milroe.

For the last time until the final whistle blows, here are Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban’s quotes during Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference.

Fisher knows that Alabama won't be phased going into the matchup

Alabama has no weaknesses. They’re a tremendous football team. They’re coached very well.” “(Nick Saban) will have his team ready to play, there is no doubt.”

Fisher looks back on former QB Zach Calzada's memorable 2021 performance in the Fisher's first win against Alabama

“The thing he did was play with great consistency. He got the ball to the right playmakers and competed at a high level.”

Fisher on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's noted versatility

“This guy, when he takes off, you may never catch him.” “The whole thing is you have to keep him in the pocket when you rush him and not give him outlets.”

Fisher on Alabama's stout and experienced defense

“It looks like all of them. They’re always, always good.” “They can affect you on all three levels… They’re as good as there is, and they play great football.”

Nick Saban on the status of WR Jermaine Burton

“He has been a little bit banged up.” “Hopefully, he’ll be better this week.”

Saban on the challenge ahead vs. Texas A&M's elite defensive front

“This is going to be the biggest challenge we’ve had up front, no doubt, all season long.”

Saban on the Aggies offensive success under first-year OC Bobby Petrino

“He’s a great offensive coach, there’s no doubt.” “I think the combination of him and Jimbo (Fisher) has been very, very productive for them offensively in terms of how they use their players.”

Saban on Texas A&M's notable team strengths heading into the matchup

“(Texas A&M) plays hard. They’re a very physical team… Defensively, they’re really, really good up front and great a lot of issues.” “There are not a lot of weaknesses in this team at all.”

Saban on the challenge that lies ahead inside what should be a sold out Kyle Field

“This is obviously a great challenge for our team, on the road in a great environment.”

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

