Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban fued: ‘It’s over with’

Last month, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban got into a very public dispute about NIL and how each others programs are ran. Saban accused the Aggies of paying for players while Jimbo accused Saban of being a cheater along with many other names.

This week, the SEC meetings took place in Destin, FL and both coaches came prepared knowing they’d be bombarded with questions on the topic.

Fisher strongly cleared the air stating, “it’s over with. We’re done talking about it and what happens. We’re moving on to the future of what goes on and trying to fix the problems of what we have in college football. We have a lot more pressing needs than our arguments.”

Saban had nothing to add, however, Alabama athletic director greg Byrne wanted everyone to know that Alabama does things the right way by saying, “I know we feel very good about our compliance and what we do at Alabama.”

While there is still a lot of animosity in the room, Fisher did walk back some of his comments saying, “We had a great relationship. We had a lot of success, did well, and wasn’t many issues at all. Did you ever argue with your brother? Did you love your brother? Did you support your brother? That’s the way coaches are.”

Related

Eli Holstein set to compete in Elite 11 Alabama QB Bryce Young considered to have 'Heisman or Bust' 2022 season

Related

Nick Saban doubles down on Texas A&M NIL comments

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!