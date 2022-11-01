Jimbo Fisher’s Monday Press Conference: Week 10 quotes

Week 9 of the 2022 college football season is officially in the books, and Texas A&M are still churning ahead after falling to Ole Miss 31-28, dropping their fifth game of the season, and their straight in what has been an extremely frustrating season.

Nevertheless, freshman quarterback Conner Weigman’s 338 yards, and 4-touchdown performance in his first career start against a tough Ole Miss squad proved that Texas A&M’s dreadful offense was simply just a new signal caller away from showing some explosion and consistency, and has reeled the fan base back in as the team prepares to finish strong with four games remaining in the season.

As the 3-5 Aggies prepare to take on the 4-4 Florida Gators in a matchup of preseason darlings turned surprising underachievers, both teams have a lot left to fight for, including reaching bowl eligibility, and creating momentum that can continue into 2023. On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the local meeting to reflect on the close loss to Ole Miss, and look towards their ensuing matchup with the always-competitive Florida Gators.

Here are the most notable quotes from Jimbo Fisher during Monday afternoon’s annual weekly press conference.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reflecting on the close loss to Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on in the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“Very disappointed that we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted. We had opportunities there. Offensively first, I thought we started much better.”

Jimbo Fisher on Conner Weigman's performance against Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“I thought he played really well in the game… The moment wasn’t too big for him at all.”

Story continues

Jimbo Fisher on Ole Miss's defensive strategy

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“Defensively, they came out really fast and got the tempo, which is really hard to adjust to. … In the second half, they got the run going. We have to fit the run better.”

Jimbo Fisher on the Aggies poor defensive effort against the Rebels

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re getting penetration in the pass rush and getting disruption, but we’re getting out of lanes. Quarterback scrambles hurt us.”

Jimbo Fisher on the importance of practicing well this week in preparation for Florida

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“We have to have a good week of practice, move forward and play a better game.”

Jimbo Fisher on the transfer portal

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) lunges forward for a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“You’re not allowed to have any contact. There is a certain window…. I can’t figure out how they get in and figure out where they’re going before (coaches) even get there.” “There’s not much chance to recruit them. Something is being done somewhere.”

Jimbo Fisher on Lane Kiffin's inappropriate comments towards Aggie freshman safety Bryce Anderson

Sep 17, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) and defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) tackle Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m not going to get into that. I’ll let the league and everybody else handle that how they’re going to handle it. I’ll be quiet.”

Jimbo Fisher on the offenses up-tempo look on offense in the first half against Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss (22) returns a kick against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“Our cadence and everything was the same (throughout the game). We were executing (early).” “We were executing and staying ahead of the chains.”

Jimbo Fisher on playing Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls to his team during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Georgia Bulldogs outlasted the Florida Gators 42-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Flgai 102922 Florida Vs Georgia 58

“You have to be physical up front. They’re physical up front and will run the football out of multiple formations, unique formations.”

Jimbo Fisher on wide receiver Moose Muhammad III's stellar performance against Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) catches a touchdown pass in front of Mississippi Rebels cornerback Davison Igbinosun (20) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s getting more opportunities. Moose is a very gifted guy with gifted hands. There’s still another level he can get to.” “Moose can play. He can really play… He’s playing pretty good football right now.”

Jimbo Fisher on quarterback Conner Weigman

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“He has a feel for things and an instinct that is very natural for the game.” “I’m extremely happy, and I love coaching the guy. He’s extremely fun to coach.”

Jimbo Fisher on not letting emotions from the loss dictate how they prepare for the rest of the season

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels is tackled by Jarred Kerr #33 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Chris Russell Jr. #24 in the first half of the game at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“Right now, yelling, hooting and hollering ain’t going to get things done.” Fisher says they are continuing to coach the team to execute on their fundamentals.

Jimbo Fisher states that Antonio Johnson and Edgerrin Cooper are "day-to-day." Fisher notes that Cooper played vs. Ole Miss but should be back fully vs. Florida.

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) and defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) celebrate after Gilbert intercepted a pass from Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (not pictured) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher on left guard Kam Dewberry's performance against Ole Miss

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

“It wasn’t perfect, but it was pretty dadgum good. He’s going to be a good player.”

Jimbo Fisher on the Aggies "balanced" offensive attack against Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“Until we got behind, we were very balanced (offensively). We had more runs than passes until we got to the end.”

Jimbo Fisher on tight end Blake Smith

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Conner Weigman #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies signals at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“He’s a guy that we feel very comfortable in our passing game.” Fisher says that he had five or six catches in practice when the Aggies were working on their two-minute drill.

Jimbo Fisher states that the suspension status for the four freshmen remains the same as last week. Fisher notes that LJ Johnson is not included in that group but is still on the team. Fisher also says Amari Daniels was out with an injury but will be back this week.

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Chris Marshall (10) catches a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sport

Jimbo Fisher on the memorable 2020 Florida game

Oct 10, 2020; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) keeps the ball for yardage during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“That game was boom-boom-boom. You need those games… They were a really good team, and we found a way to make that extra play.” “I was happy for our kids to go do it and finish… The emotion wasn’t for me as much as it was for them.”

Jimbo Fisher on the Aggies anemic run defense against Ole Miss

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“We need to play the run better. We have to stop the run, and hopefully, we can put up some more points. I actually won a game one time in which we gave up 400 yards.” Fisher notes it was the 1997 Auburn-LSU game.

Jimbo Fisher on the importance of potentially reaching bowl eligibility

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s always important. You always want to go to a bowl game. That’s always one of the goals you set. It gets you 15 more practice.” “Any time you play, you get better.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire