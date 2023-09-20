When Jimbo Fisher and Hugh Freeze meet, any gurus left? Does Nick Saban still qualify? | Toppmeyer

Steve Spurrier didn’t care for being labeled an offensive genius early in his coaching career. He preferred “mastermind.”

I wonder where guru ranks on the list of complimentary terms used to describe bright coaches.

Somewhere along the way, Jimbo Fisher and Hugh Freeze were known by at least one of these terms.

“I call Coach Fisher the quarterback guru,” Jameis Winston said in a 2015 Orlando Sentinel story that fawned over Fisher’s genius.

Fisher exhausted his guru dust around the time Winston headed for the NFL. Perhaps, Freeze still has a mastermind membership card tucked away somewhere.

Neither coach calls his own plays anymore, though. Their coordinators will match wits Saturday when Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) host Freeze’s Auburn Tigers (3-0).

Fisher hired Bobby Petrino – himself called a guru and a few other four-letter words – as his coordinator and play-caller in response to Texas A&M going 5-7 last season.

Coaching in this era requires as many CEO skills as Xs and Os skills, so after Auburn hired Freeze in November, he tapped Philip Montgomery as his offensive coordinator and play-caller to free himself up for big-picture duties.

Freeze called plays at Liberty and Ole Miss but didn’t think it wise to continue doing so.

“Once upon a time, I was probably one of the better play callers in college football,” Freeze said in July, a humble brag that checked out for truthfulness.

“I don't know that I was the greatest play caller or one of the best play callers the last few years at Liberty. … Knowing what was all-encompassing to bring Auburn back, sitting in the chair that I have to sit in, I needed help.”

Many coaches come to that realization.

There’s no database of coaches who call their own offense, but the list gets slimmer by the year. Billy Napier calls Florida’s plays. He did it well in Saturday’s win over Tennessee. But I foresee Napier bowing to public pressure somewhere down the line and passing off the play sheet.

Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz stopped pulling double-duty before this season. He tapped Kirby Moore to call plays.

“I wasn’t giving us the best advantage that we could have,” Drinkwitz explained before the season.

On Saturday, Missouri beat then-No. 15 Kansas State 30-27, marking the highest-ranked opponent the Tigers have defeated since 2018.

Coincidence?

Too soon to tell whether the Freeze-Montgomery brain trust will be a winning combination at Auburn. Freeze inherited a team with offensive limitations, and Auburn scored 14 points on just 230 yards in its lone game against a Power Five opponent.

In simpler times, Fisher and Freeze dueled as play-callers when Florida State beat Ole Miss 45-34 in 2016. That was before Fisher’s offensive brainpower came into question.

It took Petrino’s arrival for the Aggies to find offensive rhythm. Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman is playing well for his new play-caller. But, is it too little, too late for Fisher, who is now known as an embattled coach rather than a mastermind?

A real guru move would have been to hire Petrino a few years ago, before Fisher's hot seat warmed.

By that measuring stick, Freeze leads in the guru contest. He surrendered play-calling duties as a proactive move, rather than reactive.

How Nick Saban’s quarterback juggling could be recast as genius stuff

I thought Nick Saban showed a quick hook when he benched Jalen Milroe following Alabama’s 34-24 loss to Texas. Milroe threw two critical interceptions in that defeat, but he’s also Alabama’s most exciting weapon in an otherwise dull offense. The offense got duller when Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson shared snaps in Alabama’s too-close-for-comfort, 17-3, win over lowly South Florida.

Saban is turning back to Milroe for No. 12 Alabama’s game against No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0). Saban praised how Milroe responded with leadership despite not playing against USF.

Prediction: If Milroe outduels Jaxson Dart and Alabama (2-1) beats the Rebels, Saban will be widely hailed as a genius – dare I say guru? – for benching Milroe and motivating him to recalibrate after the Texas loss.

Emails of the week

Ron writes (in response to my column calling The Swamp a house of horrors for Tennessee): House of horrors? Overblown.

My response: House of failure? House of demise? Torture chamber? The Vols haven’t won there in 20 years.

Terry writes: Could the Bama dilemma be as simple as missing Lyle Jones in his analyst position?

My response: Good news for Nick Saban: Butch Jones will soon be in need of another internship.

Three and out

1. Would you blame Spencer Rattler if he hopped into his G-Wagon and drove toward the NFL before the leaves change colors? Rattler’s 318 passing yards per game ranks sixth nationally, while South Carolina has allowed 13 sacks. One pass forward, one sack backward.

2. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel evaded a reporter's questions as to why offensive lineman Gerald Mincey played on special teams Saturday despite not playing on offense, after Mincey was cited last week for misdemeanor marijuana possession. If Mincey played defensive back, he might never leave the field. Vols safety Jaylen McCollough, who faces a felony aggravated assault charge and is scheduled for a February trial, has played in nine straight games after being withheld from two games following his arrest.

3. Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban can’t agree on who’s calling Alabama’s defensive plays. Kiffin suspects its cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson. Saban countered that Kevin Steele heads up the defense. Does it matter? Neither Robinson nor Steele is Kirby Smart, who can pick from the list of genius, mastermind, guru, authority, wizard or supreme leader.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

