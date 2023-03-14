Jimbo Fisher has found himself on yet another coaching ‘Hot Seat’ list ahead of the 2023 season

“Man, can’t we just give this guy a break? Wait, they went 5-7 last season with the highest-rated recruiting class in the country and key returners on both sides of the ball? You’re telling me they also lost six consecutive SEC games? Okay, that’s fair.”

And.. Scene! That was my impression of telling a casual, non-Aggie that Texas A&M’s loquacious Head coach Jimbo Fisher was just added to College Sports Wire’s 2023 coaching “hot seat” list, which isn’t the first time we’ve seen the West Virginia native find himself among the most fireable names in college football, and certainly won’t be the last time heading into the pivotal 2023 season.

What’s the hardest fact to face for any fan concerning Fisher’s future? His $86 million buyout, all while being the sixth highest paid head coach in the league behind the likes of Nick Saban (7 National Titles), Dabo Swinney (2 National Titles), Kirby Smart (2 National Titles), Brian Kelly, and Mel Tucker, as writer Patrick Conn rubs a little bit of dirt in every Aggie’s eye with that little reminder.

On paper, Fisher holds a 39-21, and 23-18 record in the SEC in six seasons with the Aggies, while being provided a mulligan during his first three seasons to recruit his players, hire his desired coaching staff, and build Texas A&M into one of the most respected programs in the country once more, but so far, success on the gridiron has been consistently inconsistent, leading up to one of the Fisher’s worst seasons as a head coach, and worst for the Aggies in nearly 14 seasons.

It’s not like Jimbo Fisher is unaware of his current status going into the season, and after the Aggies displayed one of the worst offenses in the country last season, playcalling became a central issue that needed to be quelled, leading to the hiring of the controversial coaching veteran Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator, and presumed primary play-caller for 2023 and beyond.

Adding the return of quarterback Conner Weigman, a wide receiver unit of Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart, and Moose Muhammad III, and all five 2022 starters returning on the offensive line, it’s nearly impossible not to improve from what we all had to witness for 12 straight weeks, outside of future NFL running back Devon Achanes’ brilliance on the field, of course. Either way, we’re in for a wild ride for the next 9 months! Gig ‘Em, and BTHO off-season.

