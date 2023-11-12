Advertisement

Jimbo Fisher fired at Texas A&M — coaching carousel is getting wild and could affect USC

Matt Wadleigh
·6 min read
1

Aggies Wire is covering the story we’re all interested in on Sunday. Jimbo Fisher has been fired by Texas A&M. The school is eating a buyout of more than $70 million. The big-donor money which paid Jimbo’s salary is also being used to pay the buyout. It will be used to pay the next head coach’s salary as well. It’s a lot of money, and people will have their opinions on that, but it’s the business as we know it, right or wrong.

Why should USC fans be interested in the Jimbo story? For one thing, the transfer portal is going to go crazy with players leaving A&M when the portal window opens on December 4, in just a few weeks. The bigger and more immediate story, though, is that the coaching carousel is spinning. This will affect who goes where. If a USC defensive coordinator candidate instead wants to go to Texas A&M, either as the head coach or as the coordinator for the new head coach, that will affect what Jennifer Cohen and Lincoln Riley are able to do.

Reaction to Jimbo Fisher’s firing was immediate and dramatic on social media. Let’s take a look at the first spins of the head coaching carousel for November and December of 2023:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire