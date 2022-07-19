Jimbo Fisher is for expanding the College Football Playoff

Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to the Texas Highschool Coaches Association convention in San Antonio over the weekend, and in his talk he addressed the College Football Playoff and how expansion would be good for the sport as a whole.

“At the end of the year you have five, six, seven, eight teams vying to get in that playoff, and everyone else is kind of pushed out. If you had 12 or 16 teams going into the playoff, you would have 25 or 30 teams at the end of the year that have a chance, the excitement around college football… and didn’t we just find out in baseball, the last team in that just won the national championship in college baseball…. It’s only good for the game”

Fisher also offered insight into when the playoff expansion could happen.

“It all goes back to TV contracts and money, when that expands is when the TV contract renews, they’re not going to give more content for the same money. When that thing renews watch the playoff go to 12 or 16 teams”