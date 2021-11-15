Jimbo Fisher continues to deny any interest in LSU

To no one’s shock, the rumors of Jimbo Fisher to LSU won’t seem to go away. That is exactly what happens when we have seen this movie before. Athletic director Scott Woodward was able to convince Fisher to leave Tallahassee for College Station. They had a relationship from Woodward’s first tenure at LSU as the Chancellor’s Assistant to the Athletic Department until 2004. He took on a role with Washington before ultimately becoming the athletic director.

Once again Fisher was asked about the possibility of him returning to the Bayou.

“We’re gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year. So I’m the dumbest human being on God’s earth to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over there and go play against them.” – Jimbo. Fisher on LSU Rumors

Another nondenial denial for Jimbo Fisher. Not to say what he said doesn’t have merit. It could be entirely true for all we know, it is just that we have seen this pattern of behavior so many times before.

If he was hired by the LSU Tigers following the regular-season finale on Nov. 27, that would give him two weeks to get them to flip to the Tigers before the early signing period. Players should make their decision to commit to a particular school but we all know better than that. More often than not they are committing to a particular coach.

It isn’t out of the question for something like this to transpire. While the name of Fisher seems to be linked to LSU with every head coaching vacancy in the last decade, it remains to be seen if he will bite. Until the Tigers actually name the next head coach, nothing is off the table.