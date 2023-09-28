Jimbo Fisher confirms Conner Weigman’s injury status during Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference call

On Wednesday morning, multiple sources, including TexAgs co-owner Billy Liucci and Houston Chronicle writer Brent Zwerneman, revealed that Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman’s initial injury prognosis of a minor ankle sprain was much worse than we thought, as the second-year signal caller sustained a broken bone in his foot and will officially be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 season.

As devastating as the news may be, one positive going forward has been the play of veteran backup quarterback Max Johnson, who, in relief of Conner Weigman, threw for two touchdowns in the second half to seal the 27-10 win over Auburn. In four seasons at LSU and Texas A&M, Johnson has 25 career starts, 4,627 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, and only seven interceptions from 2020-2023, recently explaining why he chose to stay with the Aggies despite Weigman winning the job last night.

“I love the coaches, love the players, I love this university and this is where I want to be.”

Just hours after the news dropped, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to a portion of the media during his annual SEC Teleconference to describe the process of discovering Weigman’s current diagnosis.

“We thought everything was fine… They got a CAT scan, and it showed up with some things that they’ll have to go in and fix.” “We hate to lose Conner for our football team and himself.”

As much of a gut punch as the news has been for every Texas A&M fan, I can safely say that Johnson is more than capable of leading the Aggie offense. Not just based on his production in the SEC but factoring in the strides he made in the offseason to enhance his vision, football IQ, accuracy, and ability to sustain drives with his feet is primarily why Fisher is so confident in the veteran southpaw.

“We’re blessed to have (Max Johnson) and feel very confident in him, and we’re going to keep right on pace.”

One crucial piece of information Fisher revealed during the call concerning the quarterback depth chart shakeup is that former Fresno State duel-threat sophomore Jaylen Henderson will now serve as the primary backup behind Johnson.

Texas A&M will now travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m. CT., and air on the SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire