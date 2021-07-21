Jimbo Fisher comments on Texas reportedly wanting to join the SEC

Jimbo Fisher was getting set to begin talking during SEC media days when the biggest college football story of the offseason dropped. While it does not have anything to do with Texas A&M, it certainly impacts them.

According to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Texas and Oklahoma are looking to join the SEC. This would mean the triangle of former Big 12 rivals would be back in the same conference, competition against one another on the football field.

When asked about Texas and Oklahoma wanting to join the SEC, Fisher responded with “I bet they would. We got the greatest league in ball.”

To some Aggie fans, this might come as a little bit of an own, claiming Texas and Oklahoma want to get on their level. But Fisher is right. The SEC is the pinnacle of college football at the moment. Two of the biggest programs in the country would be foolish to stay away.

Fisher also joined The Paul Finebaum Show, discussing the possibility.

"Be careful what you ask for if you jump in this league…" -Jimbo Fisher with some early reaction to reports that Texas & Oklahoma could be looking to join the SEC pic.twitter.com/5AWij40jO4 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 21, 2021

While Fisher does not directly comment on whether or not he would be in favor of Texas/Oklahoma joining, athletic director Ross Bjork did. He made it clear Texas A&M wants to be the only team from the state in the SEC.

A vote of 75% would be needed for the report to become true. Texas A&M will be doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work to make sure their wishes stay true.

