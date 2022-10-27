Jimbo Fisher clears the air during weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference

The Aggies have dealt with more adversity within their program than any FBS team during the 2022 college football season, and no, I’m not overexaggerating.

Just as a healthy reminder, news broke on Monday night from TexAgs owner Billy Liucci that three freshman members of the roster including wide receiver Chris Marshall, cornerback Denver Harris, and offensive lineman PJ Williams were suspended indefinitely after an incident in the locker room after the team’s Week 8 road loss to South Carolina combined with redshirt freshman running back LJ Johnson’s surprising no show during Monday’s practice.

Let me remind you that these are 18 to 19-year-old young men that made a minor mistake, while Fisher just wants the best for their futures. Rule of thumb, it’s safe to say that when Liucci confirms internal issues concerning Texas A&M, we’re all ears.

On Tuesday during the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference, head coach Jimbo Fisher quickly cleared a couple of things up as soon as he had the chance, first stating that LJ Johnson is in fact still with the team despite the unfounded rumors making their way through social media, but declined to comment when asked about the three player suspensions, coming as no surprise due to the internal nature of the situation.

Lastly, when asked about quarterback Haynes King’s status going into the Aggie’s Week 9 home matchup with Ole Miss, Fisher states that “he’s doing very well”, and will be available against the Rebels this Saturday night.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

5 things to know ahead of Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire