Jimbo Fisher buyout news: Texas A&M could move on from Aggies coach in 2023 if team struggles

Money was no object for Texas A&M when it gave Jimbo Fisher a contract that made him one of the wealthiest coaches in college football ahead of the 2021 season. And it appears it will be no object if the Aggies decide they're ready to move on from him in 2023.

Fox college football reporter Bruce Feldman reported on "Big Noon Kickoff" on Saturday that Texas A&M "will find that money" to buy out the remainder of Fisher's 10-year, fully guaranteed $94.95 million extension in 2023 — provided the Aggies struggle once again under him.

Fisher originally signed a 10-year, $75 million contract with the Aggies in December 2017, then led Texas A&M to a 26-10 start in his first three seasons (including a 9-1 record in the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020). He later signed the 10-year extension ahead of the 2021 season, going 14-12 since. That includes a 1-1 sctart in 2023.

Here's Feldman's report in which he said Fisher's job status is 'absolutely' in jeopardy after Texas A&M's 48-33 loss to Miami in Week 2:

"I'm told if he doesn't get it going this year, A&M will find that money."@BruceFeldmanCFB shares the latest on Jimbo Fisher's future at Texas A&M ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EzwxbZlS9C — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 16, 2023

"Two years ago they gave him a 10-year, $95 million extension, fully guaranteed. Since then, 5-7 last year. There was optimism (this year): Five of the first six games were at home. The one road game, last week, unranked Miami, they got outplayed, outcoached. They got whipped. Now Jimbo is 1-7 in his last eight against Power Five opponents.

"The buyout is huge: $77 million. But I'm told, if he doesn't get it going this year, A&M will find that money. As a source told me this week, 'Look, it's Year 6. What's another 8-4 season going to prove at this point?'"

Feldman added another factor that could influence the Aggies' willingness to move on from Fisher: The resurgence of in-state rival Texas under Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns rocketed to No. 6 in the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll in Week 3 after beating formerly third-ranked Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa in Week 2.

"Another thing that has made it really interesting: The arch rival, the team they hate more than anything, Texas, they're looking like a national title contender. And Steve Sarkisian has only been on the job half as long as Jimbo has."

