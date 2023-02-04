Jim Wyatt doesn’t think Titans will re-sign Nate Davis

In his latest mailbag, Tennessee Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt made a very interesting comment about right guard Nate Davis, who is set to be a free agent this offseason.

Wyatt was asked about his thoughts on the interior of the Titans’ offensive line, and in his response he said he would be “surprised” is Davis is re-signed.

Joe Levickis from Joelton, Tennessee

Question: Hey Jim! What are your thoughts on the status of the interior offensive line this offseason? I thought Corey Levin did a pretty good job when he was asked to step in, and I hope he’s back at least for depth. I’d like to see us bring back Nate Davis but from everything I’ve read, it seems as those most in the know feel he’s as good as gone.

Jim: Hey Joe. Always good to hear from you. Hope you enjoyed the road trips I saw you on this season. I like Corey Levin as well, and I agree it would be good to get him back in the mix for depth. As for Davis, I’d be surprised if he’s back in 2023.

Davis, who doesn’t figure to command a ton in a new deal, has developed into a quality starter over four seasons and was easily Tennessee’s second-best offensive lineman in 2022.

Knowing all that, Wyatt’s comments are definitely surprising, as I figured the two sides had a good shot to work something out. I may have to rethink that notion.

If Tennessee does indeed let Davis walk, they’ll be filling at least three open spots on the offensive line in 2023, and quite possibly four depending on what happens with Jones, who isn’t certain to play in 2023.

Related

Titans' Ben Jones talks future in the NFL, first Pro Bowl Titans' Dillon Radunz gave NDSU's Cody Mauch advice for Senior Bowl Derrick Henry disrespectfully left off NFLPA’s list of top five RBs

List

Important offseason dates for Titans fans to know

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire