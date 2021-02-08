Jim Trotter weighs in on historic Pro Football HOF Class of 2021
NFL Network's Jim Trotter weighs in on the historic Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
During the first half of the Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had a fairly heated on-field exchange with the game’s eventual MVP, Tom Brady. Mathieu would end up being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and CBS’ cameras caught Mathieu pointing a finger in Brady’s face. But the two would share words [more]
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was in Tom Brady's crosshairs Sunday night in Super Bowl LV and paid the price. Mathieu explained his side of the heated exchange after the loss.
After beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Rob Gronkowski explained how Tom Brady got him to unretire and join him down in Tampa Bay.
Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.
The jokes rained down like the stadium confetti after Brady captured his seventh Super Bowl title, this one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady's whole family was in the stands to support him at his record-making tenth Super Bowl game on Sunday, and whew, could they possibly be any cuter?! The NFL superstar's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and three children - Jack, 13, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 - attended the championship face-off, which pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. After the game wrapped and the Bucs reigned victorious, Tom shared some sweet moments with his fam before accepting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, making for a ton of frame-worthy photo ops. Ahead, see all the adorable pictures of the Brady clan at the Super Bowl, all of which just might make the cut for their 2021 holiday card. Related: We're Rounding Up the Best 2021 Super Bowl Commercials For Your Viewing Pleasure
Mike Kaye of NJ.com is reporting that the Eagles are closing in on a deal that'll send Carson Wentz to either the Colts, Bears are a mystery third team
It took more than a couple security guards to bring him down.
She may not have an NFL salary, but she still makes millions each year.
When he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Tom Brady's first orders of business was to have his center Ryan Jensen make a couple of changes to improve the quarterback/center exchange.
Fans didn't even know they were a thing
The projected worth of the largest offer sheet Horton-Tucker could sign: $82,767,203.
The Kansas City Chiefs were penalized eight times for 95 yards in the first half and trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-6 at the half.
Apparently, the losing team gets a bonus too! Who knew? 🤔
The Chiefs had a rough end to the first half Sunday night, thanks to Andy Reid's biggest blunder of the postseason. By Adam Hermann
The Chiefs star flashed a peace sign at the rookie on a regular season TD. Winfield remembered.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans never reached the postseason through his first six years as a pro. Then Tom Brady chose Tampa Bay and everything changed. After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, Evans credited Brady for coming in and changing the culture to help lead the Buccaneers to a championship. “It’s hard to do [more]
Tom Brady didn't waste a moment before rushing to embrace his family after the Buccaneers win in Super Bowl LV.
So this is where he gets his athletic genes from.
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale flew from Texas to Colorado to place his $3.4 million bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.