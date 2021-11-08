Jim Trotter: Rams have developed problematic offensive pattern
NFL Network's Jim Trotter reports Los Angeles Rams have developed problematic offensive patten. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There weren't many strong individual performances from Rams players against the Titans on Sunday, especially on offense.
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
Arnette becomes the second first-round pick to be released from Las Vegas in that draft, joining Henry Ruggs III, who was cut last week.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
What does Patriots coach Bill Belichick think of Odell Beckham Jr.? Here's how he responded to questions about the former Browns wideout during an interview Monday.
Colt McCoy can still make it happen!
Bill Belichick has a short and simple explanation for Mac Jones' decision to grab Brian Burns' ankle.
Bill Belichick instantly became a meme with this choice of outfit.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
Raiders release former first-round CB Damon Arnette
The Panthers weren't shy about holding Sam Darnold accountable for his poor play in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
BALTIMORE — On Sunday the Vikings produced a 50-yard touchdown pass, a 66-yard run, a successful fake punt, a kickoff return for a touchdown, 6.1 yards per offensive play, two interceptions of a former NFL MVP, two fourth-down conversions, and zero turnovers or missed kicks. That's an ideal formula for victory. If everyone shows up. Harrison Smith didn't show up. Neither did the Vikings' ...
The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots play Sunday in a Week 10 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
Was Kliff Kingsbury taking a shot at Texas Longhorns fans or being sincere?
Pete Davidson’s impression of Aaron Rodgers on ‘Saturday Night Live’ took aim at the backlash surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s vaccination controversy. In the sketch, Davidson goes after the NFL star, including Rodgers’ ‘woke mob’ comment from his interview on the Pat McAfee Show. Plus, the night featured surprise appearances from two icons on different ends of the pop culture spectrum. The *real* Dionne Warwick met Ego Nwodim’s take on the music legend, and Tracy Morgan returned to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for a sketch examining the social dynamics of men’s bathrooms. ‘Saturday Night Live’ airs Saturdays on NBC.
The Broncos came to AT&T Stadium against a Cowboys offense that was loaded for bear. Denver's defense gave Dak Prescott several surprises.
'It was important that I give the reins to him,' Myles Garrett said as he ceded his pregame talk to Mayfield to deliver an important message