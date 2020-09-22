Jim Schwartz takes the blame for the Eagles defensive debacle vs. the Rams

Jim Schwartz is taking the fall for his players and on Tuesday the Eagles defensive coordinator took fault for putting too much on Philadelphia defenders during their massive collapse in the 37-19 loss to the LA Rams.

Talking to the local media on Tuesday, Schwartz echoed Rodney McLeod’s comments that the Eagles defensive attack was easy for the Rams to gameplan for.

Schwartz took fault for attempting to make the scheme easier for Eagles defenders, with the intent being on them reading and reacting. Instead, Eagles defenders were left confused and out of position.

Schwarts took the blame on Tuesday.

“Well, what happened on the field was I had a poor game plan.

We had a very simple game plan. You guys know that the Rams use a lot of tempos out of their huddle, and a lot of different motions, and things like that, and, the whole sort of theme was to make it as simple as we could — we’ve had success with that in the past. But, in an effort to do that, I also created a lot of conflict with what the guys were doing, and it gave them a lot of stuff to look at. And what I though would make it easier, didn’t make it easier, it made it harder.”

Schwartz went onto say that there wouldn’t be any personnel changes and the Eagles gameplan going forward would be much more complex.