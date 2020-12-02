Jim Schwartz responds to DK Metcalf's claims of disrespect following win vs. Eagles

Jim Schwartz responds to DK Metcalf's claims of disrespect originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After the Seahawks beat the Eagles on Monday night, DK Metcalf shared how he felt disrespected by a few pre-game comments from Philadelphia's defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

In short, Metcalf explained how Schwartz compared him to Calvin Johnson, but added that he wasn't there yet. The pretty clear reality was that Metcalf pulled a Michael Jordan seen in "The Last Dance" documentary and created the disrespect in Schwartz' comments that wasn't intended. Metcalf acknowledged as much via Twitter.

On Wednesday, Schwartz shared his side of the story to media in Philadelphia, and it's exactly what you would have expected.

"Wow. I can’t believe paying a compliment has become such a big thing," Schwartz began. "Before I even go into that, everyone needs to know the highest esteem that I hold Calvin Johnson in. Calvin was not only the best player I ever coached, he was the best player I ever coached against and I think he’s one of the great players in the history of the National Football League.

"I had five years up close and personal with every defensive coordinator’s No. 1 job was to stop Calvin Johnson and ran every tricked up defense known to man and he still made the plays and he was an incredibly hard-worker, under reported with him. Great person and just the honor of my career to coach a guy like Calvin. In my mind, it’s a little bit funny. Anytime you even speak somebody’s name in the same sentence as Calvin Johnson, I don’t know how you could take offense to that.

"I tried to pay the guy a compliment, said I read his story, knew he had overcome injury, heard he was a hard-worker and said he reminds me a little bit of Calvin. Congratulated him after the game. At the time, he told me, ‘Hey coach, that means a lot to me.’ If anybody wants to take offense to being compared to who I think is one of the greatest players in the history of the National Football League … then, yeah."

If you get your motivation that way, then fine. But we’re not going to worry too much about that. I think that the only person in the whole thing that deserves or has any sort of whatever in that thing would be a guy like Calvin.

Jim Schwartz

"But again, you just have to understand how much esteem I hold Calvin in. Like I said, the greatest honor of my coaching career was coaching that guy day in and day out. He’s meant a lot to my kids and family and everything else. Tried to pay the guy a compliment, I chatted with Russell Wilson before the game because I respect him so much. Saw DK on our sideline in between plays and wanted to compliment his work ethic and overcoming injury and stuff like that. There it is."

After what was a mostly mundane game, this fabricated storyline from Metcalf offered provided some postgame fun. Metcalf torched Schwartz' defense for a second time with 177 yards while dominating a matchup against All-Pro corner Darius Slay.

The major takeaway from all this is another reminder that many athletes will use whatever they can as a source of motivation, even if that means creating haters and disrespect that doesn't exist.

(Big thanks to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia for providing the quotes.)