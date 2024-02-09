Jim Schwartz named AP assistant coach of the year

The Browns’ defense went from a liability in 2022 to one of the key reasons why the team made the postseason in 2023.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was a big reason for the improvement, and now he’s been named AP assistant coach of the year.

Cleveland hired Schwartz last January to replace former coordinator Joe Woods. The defense went from finishing No. 20 in points allowed and No. 14 in yards allowed to No. 13 in points allowed and No. 1 in yards allowed. The Browns’ offense led the league in giveaways, which is a significant part of why there’s a discrepancy in points and yards.

This is Schwartz’s fourth stint as a defensive coordinator, having previously held the position with the Titans, Bills, and Eagles. He was a senior defensive assistant for Tennessee from 2021-2022 before heading to Cleveland.

Schwartz also compiled a 29-51 record as Detroit’s head coach from 2009-2013.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik were also finalists for assistant coach of the year.

Per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Schwartz received 25 first-place votes, 10 second-place votes, and five third-place votes to win the award with a total of 160 points. Macdonald was second, tallying 11 first-place votes. Johnson was third, Slowik was fourth, and Monken was fifth.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was the only other assistant to receive a first-place vote. Former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales, and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks also received votes.