Jim Schwartz on Brandon Graham’s importance to the Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham has been with the Eagles for 11-years now and the 2020 season may have presented Philadelphia with the most outstanding version of the valuable pass rusher and run stopper.

The 32-year-old is having the best season of his career and through 9 weeks, Graham has seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. He should finish the season with career highs in all those categories.

Graham’s importance to the defense can’t be described by statistics, but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz tried to put his impact on the Eagles into words.

Jim Schwartz on Brandon Graham “He's an important leader for us.

A first-round pick out of Michigan, Graham had to deal with experts and analysts criticizing the Eagles passing on Earl Thomas who was coming out of Texas in the same draft.

During the 2019 free agency period, the Eagles and Graham agreed to a three-year contract that could be worth as much as $40 million, making 2021 possibly his last season in Midnight Green.

The consummate leader, Graham is definitely headed towards the Eagles ring of honors.

