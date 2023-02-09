Jim Schwartz is a big fan of ESPN’s most recent mock draft after seeing Browns pick

When the Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator everyone knew they would need a makeover at defensive tackle. After having historically bad defensive tackle play the team brought in a new leader who has a history of coaching great defensive line play.

In the latest ESPN mock, Matt Miller agrees that the team just fix the roster hole by selecting Michigan’s defensive tackle Mazi Smith at pick 42.

“The Browns’ first pick in the 2023 draft aims to shore up holes in the defense. Smith is one of the most impressive movers in the defensive tackle class and has NFL scouts talking about his rare short-area burst and power.”

Mazi Smith would be an instant upgrade and gives an athletic freak to the Cleveland Browns. Coming in at 337 pounds he anchors the middle of the line taking on double teams and providing an impressive pass rush at times. Smith isn’t the most refined player but has all of the tools to be a difference-maker at the next level.

