Jim Schlossnagle's coaching future with Texas A&M is reportedly in question

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle before game 2 of the College Baseball World Series against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Where there's smoke, there's fire. Just minutes after Texas A&M's (53-15) College World Series Finals loss to Tennessee in the deciding Game 3 matchup on Monday night, Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle, who has led the program to two CWS appearances in his first three seasons, is now the talk of the college baseball landscape.

During the week, rumors spread throughout social media regarding his coaching future, which, on the surface, seemed extremely confusing during A&M's run to the championship round.

In terms of odd timing, it was announced that the Texas Longhorns would be moving on from longtime baseball head coach David Pierce on the same day as Schlossnagle, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello, another hot coaching target, would compete for the title.

After the game, while Vitello crowd surfed with the Volunteer faithful, Schlossnagle, during his final press conference of the season, was asked by TexAg's Richard Zane if he could answer the "circulating rumors" regarding the Texas opening. Here is how he answered, minus several omissions:

"I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. That hasn't changed in my mind." "I have poured every ounce of my soul into this job. I have given this job every single once I could possibly give it."

Speaking in the past tense, some may view this as an emphatic defense of what he's built in just three seasons, noting his future commitment to the program. The Aggies are doing everything to keep him, including the school's recent $80 million commitment to renovating Blue Bell Park.

However, smoke officially became a small fire, as Houston Chronicle writers Kirk Bohls and Brent Zwerneman revealed that Schlossnagle is now weighing his options between staying with the Aggies and leaving for the Texas job. His ties to Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte go back to their time together at TCU.

With a decision reportedly set to be made on Tuesday night, Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts now has his work cut out for him. For what it's worth, here is how the financials weigh out:

This will be fascinating to watch play out. #Horns would owe A&M around $3M in buyout + whatever Schloss's salary would be at Texas. Schloss camp has been adamant no chance of movement unless the new ballpark project was botched. It was not. Situations can 100% change, however. https://t.co/3j007SIzw2 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 25, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Jim Schlossnagle's coaching future with Texas A&M is reportedly in question