Jim Schlossnagle on Texas: 'I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again'

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park.

Moments after Texas A&M's baseball season ended on Monday night, Jim Schlossnagle wasn't interested in talking about the Texas Longhorns.

Earlier on Monday, Texas parted ways with head coach David Pierce after eight seasons. It didn't take long for Schlossnagle, who worked with UT athletic director Chris Del Conte at TCU, to be named by both media members and fans as a possible replacement for Pierce.

But after the Aggies were beaten by Tennessee in the College World Series finale, Texas A&M's coach didn't want to feed into that speculation. In the postgame press conference, Schlossnagle wasn't directly asked about the opening at Texas, but TexAgs reporter Richard Zane referenced the "rumor circulating today about a specific job opening" before asking Schlossnagle about his future in College Station.

"I gave up a big part of my life to come take this [Texas A&M] job, and I've poured every ounce of my soul into this job, and I've given this job every single ounce I can possibly give it. Write that!"



-Jim Schlossnagle on his interest in the Texas job opening #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Kre7JqU0D5 — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) June 25, 2024

"I think it's pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you," Schlossnagle said. "I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again and that hasn't changed in my mind."

Continued Schlossnagle before he walked off the podium: "I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job, and I've poured every ounce of my soul in this job, and I've given this job every single ounce I can possibly give it. So write that."

The 53-year-old Schlossnagle has compiled a 946-455 record over 23 seasons as the head coach at UNLV, TCU and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle has made seven trips to Omaha and is one of just four coaches to win multiple College World Series games with two different schools.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jim Schlossnagle shoots down speculation about Texas baseball job