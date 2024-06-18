Texas A&M (51-13) is just one win away from earning a berth in the College World Series title game after defeating Kentucky (46-15) 5-1 on Monday night. The Aggies are undefeated in the CWS for the first time in program history.

Taking the mound after a week off, Aggies ace pitcher Ryan Prager was nearly flawless, lasting six innings while recording 20 outs on 95 pitches for four strikeouts and just two hits and one walk allowed during his start.

After a tense five scoreless innings, A&M's offense finally sprang to life. The game-changing moment came with Hayden Schott's RBI double, sending Jace LaViolette and Jackson Appel home. However, during his run to third before Schott's hit, LaViolette slightly tweaked his hamstring.

Despite the injury, he managed to make his way home before heading to the Aggie bench. This moment not only marked a turning point in the game but also showcased the team's resilience in the face of adversity.

Surprisingly, the sophomore made one more appearance at the plate but sat out the rest of the game to gauge the severity of his injury. However, from his body language alone, LaViolette didn't look like he was in much pain as the game progressed.

Providing an update after the game, head coach Jim Schlossnagle stated that the star outfielder "pulled his hamstring a little bit" and would be observed further during the Aggies' rest day on Wednesday.

"We have a little less than 48 hours to see if we can get him to do something on the field."

If Jace Laviolette is unable to play on Thursday, freshman Jack Bell will likely be reinserted into the starting lineup.

Texas A&M will play the winner of Kentucky vs. Florida on Wednesday, June 19, at 7:00 p.m. CT.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Jim Schlossnagle provides update on Jace LaViolette's hamstring 'tweak'