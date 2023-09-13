Jim Schlossnagle gets another arm in the bull pen with verbal class of 25′ commit from Jacob Evans

Texas A&M brings in another early class of 2025 pitcher with a verbal commitment from Jacob Evans on Sunday.

On Monday, Evans committed to the Texas A&M baseball team. Evans is 6-1, 180 lbs., and is currently a junior at Oak Ridge in Conroe, Texas. The Class of 2025 prospect is a pitcher who also plays the outfield, first base, and third base. Evans is closing in a 90-mph fastball and already has a decent stable of pitches to work on for the next few years.

I am extremely blessed and honored to announce I’ve verbally committed to Texas A&M University to further my academic and baseball career. I want to firstly thank God for this opportunity along with my coaches, family, and teammates who have followed me on this journey.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/0vTQGijctb — Jacob Evans (@JacobEvans777) September 10, 2023

While he still has a few years left before he even enrolls as a college student at A&M, early commits like this give new pitch coach Max Weiner a few to watch as Evans develops. We can’t wait to see him in the Maroon & White throwing strikes at Blue Bell Park.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire