Who is Jim Schlossnagle? Former TCU coach has Texas A&M baseball rolling into super regionals

Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is no stranger to the College World Series.

The Aggies' third-year coach has traveled to Omaha six times in his career, looking to make his seventh in 2024 with No. 3 Texas A&M hosting Oregon in the super regionals round.

REQUIRED READING: LISTEN: Texas A&M's Schlossnagle on potential Texas clash, UT softball's Joley Mitchell

Schlossnagle helped TCU become a college baseball powerhouse from 2004-21, leading the Horned Frogs to five CWS appearances, including four straight from 2014-2017. He later made a surprising move leaving TCU for Texas A&M ahead of the 2022 season, clinching a spot in Omaha in his first season at the helm.

Schlossnagle has helped rebuild the Aggies into a top team once again, as Texas A&M boasts a roster capable of competing for a national championship this season.

Here's everything to know about Schlossnagle, as he looks to get to the CWS for the seventh time in his career:

Who is Jim Schlossnagle?

Schlossnagle is Texas A&M's baseball coach, a position he has held since the 2022 season.

Schlossnagle is in his third season with the Aggies after coaching from 2004-21 at TCU, where he made the CWS five times and won the Mountain West each season from 2006-12, while also later winning the Big 12 regular season in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

The 53-year-old coach shockingly left TCU for Texas A&M, despite the Horned Frogs clinching a spot in the CWS in his final season there. He immediately went to work in the transfer portal for the 2022 season, leading the Aggies to the CWS for the first time since 2017 and helping Texas A&M to its highest-ever NCAA tournament seeding (3).

Schlossnagle started his career as an assistant at Elon, where he was a pitcher from 1986-89. He parlayed that into a job at Clemson in 1993 before becoming the associate head coach at Tulane from 1994-2001.

Schlossnagle was then named the head coach at UNLV, a position he held for two seasons before taking the job at TCU, where he spent 2004-21.

Why did Jim Schlossnagle leave TCU for Texas A&M?

Schlossnagle recently provided insight into his decision to leave TCU for Texas A&M after the 2021 season in an interview with ESPN.

Schlossnagle said he left for a program in a worse spot that TCU's was.

"I didn't need this job. I had a great job," Schlossnagle told ESPN. "To be honest with you, TCU's program was ahead of Texas A&M's program. I didn't leave for a better job. I left for a different job."

Schlossnagle added the appeal was to take a good program and push it over the top.

"If you asked the average college fan, on a scale of 1 to 10, where was Texas A&M's baseball program in 2021, they would have said, 'Hey, man, it's a solid 8,' right?" he said. "But the attraction wasn't the 8. The attraction was the difference between 8 and 10."

Jim Schlossnagle record

Here's Jim Schlossnagle's career record, including his record at each school:

Career record: 938-450

Texas A&M record: 129-60

TCU record: 734-423

UNLV record: 77-47

Jim Schlossnagle CWS appearances

Here's the full list of Schlossnagle's career CWS appearances, including his super regionals bouts:

CWS appearances: 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2022

Super regionals appearances: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Who is Jim Schlossnagle? Former TCU coach now leading Texas A&M baseball