Jim Schlossnagle apologizes after Texas A&M fans' Florida dugout incident: 'Don't come back'

A baseball game between Texas A&M and Florida at the 2024 College World Series that was set to start at 6 p.m. CT Saturday ended around 1:15 a.m. the following morning due to a four-hour weather delay, allowing Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle to open his postgame news conference by wishing everyone a happy Father’s Day and being accurate in doing so.

Once that warm greeting was done, Schlossnagle had something else he wanted to address.

The Aggies’ 3-2 victory against the Gators in their CWS opener had its share of memorable moments — namely, Jace LaViolette robbing what would have been a go-ahead homer for Florida in the top of the ninth inning — but the oddest stretch of the long night came in the bottom of the second inning, when a Texas A&M fan got into a verbal altercation with the Florida dugout before being taken away from the scene by stadium security. A second fan was also ejected from the game.

The incident elicited confusion inside Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska and gained traction nationally on social media. By the time the game wrapped up, it was still near the front of Schlossnagle’s mind.

“I want to apologize on behalf of Texas A&M whatever happened over in the dugout,” Schlossnagle said in the opening statement of his postgame news conference. “Whoever those two guys are, they don't represent what Texas A&M is all about. And whoever they are, don't come back. Let's not let those two guys back in the ballpark.”

The fan ejections came shortly after Texas A&M took a 1-0 lead and was threatening to add to it, with the bases loaded and one out.

With the win, the Aggies, the No. 3 national seed, will face off against No. 2 Kentucky on Monday. While appearing in the CWS for the fourth time since 2011, Texas A&M is looking to make it to the event’s championship series for the first time in program history.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jim Schlossnagle to ejected Texas A&M baseball fans: 'Don't come back'