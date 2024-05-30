May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Tanner Jones (23) pitches against the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (44-13) will open the College Station Regional vs. Grambling on Friday afternoon, set to return to play after a full week of rest, which should be very beneficial for a team that lost two consecutive games in the SEC Tournament.

With the lineup nearly finalized, head coach Jim Schlossnagle has strategically announced his selection to take the mound against the Tigers. This decision, carefully considered and based on potential matchups against Texas or Louisiana, underscores the team's tactical approach and potential for success.

After transferring from Jacksonville State, Jones saw early success whenever his name was called during the regular season. The Aggies won 10 of his eleven appearances, and he ended the season with a 3-1 record, 6.70 ERA, and 42 strikeouts.

Facing a Grambling pitching staff with a collective 8.30 ERA, including 475 hits and 46 home runs allowed, should give way to the Aggies' offense producing at the plate and give Jones some comfort in saving arms in the bullpen.

Texas A&M will take on Grambling (26-26) at 12:00 p.m. CT. on Friday, May 31, and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Jim Schlossnagle announces Texas A&M's starting pitcher vs. Grambling