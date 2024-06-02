Jim Schlossnagle announces Texas A&M's starting pitcher in Sunday's Regional Final

Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M's 4-2 win over rival Texas on Saturday night took extra innings to escape what was a 2-2 tie for the majority of the night. Both pitching staffs deserve a ton of credit for keeping things interesting until the very end.

Starting pitcher Ryan Prager showcased his prowess on the mound despite allowing the Longhorns two runs, both off home runs on the night. He lasted an impressive 6.1 innings, striking out seven on 87 pitches. However, it was the reliable closer Evan Aschenbeck who sealed the game with his 4.2-inning relief, allowing no hits with just one walk to finish things up in the 11th.

With both players now unavailable for Sunday's Regional Final vs. Texas or Louisiana, Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle revealed to the media late last night that sophomore lefty Shan Sdao will get the nod for his second start since taking the bump in the regular season finale vs. Ole Miss.

During said start against the Rebels, Sdao was named Co-SEC Player of the Week after allowing just three hits in seven innings with six strikeouts, the longest outing since an early-season game against McNeese (five innings).

Texas A&M vs. Texas or Louisiana will start at 7:00 p.m. CT. and is currently slated to only be available on ESPN+.

