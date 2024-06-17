Jim Schlossnagle announces Texas A&M's starting pitcher vs. Kentucky in the CWS

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (50-13) is off and running in the College World Series after defeating the Florida Gators 3-2 in the early hours of Sunday morning due to inclement weather in Omaha, Nebraska, causing a four-hour delay.

The game, which started at 10:00 p.m. CT, was a thrilling late-night baseball showdown that had the Aggie and Gator fans in attendance on the edge of their seats. If you were a fan of pitching, this was the matchup for you! The Aggies, led by Justin Lamkin, Chris Cortez, and Evan Aschenbeck, delivered an impressive performance, striking out 16 batters and allowing just two runs on the night.

While A&M's offense only mustered three runs in the second and third innings, Schlossnagle's strategic move to start Lamkin, who had previously struggled, resulted in the sophomore striking out six with just one allowed in three innings.

While Cortez, who earned his 10th win on the year, threw 61 pitches and will likely not be available for Monday's matchup vs. Kentucky, Lamkin and star closer Evan Aschenbeck could appear if needed.

On Sunday, Schlossnagle officially announced the inevitable: ace Ryan Prager would take the mound against the Wildcats. Prager will make his first start since being pulled early in the Aggies' win vs. Oregon in the super regionals. During the year, Prager had 114 strikeouts with a 3.10 ERA.

No. 3 Texas A&M will play the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats on Monday, June 17, at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

