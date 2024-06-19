Jim Schlossnagle announces Texas A&M' starting pitcher vs. Florida in CWS

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) and catcher Jackson Appel (20) walk to the dugout before the game against the Florida Gators at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (51-13) will fight for a spot in the College World Series title game on Wednesday night, set to face the red-hot Florida Gators on Wednesday night, just two days after the Aggies defeated Kentucky 5-1 to move on to the semifinal round.

While the Aggies' offense has been touch-and-go for most of the postseason, the pitching rotation has not disappointed. Ace redshirt sophomore Ryan Prager delivered a memorable performance against the Wildcats, recording 20 outs and four strikeouts while allowing just two hits on the night.

With Prager's stellar performance, it was a tough decision for head coach Jim Schlossnagle to choose the next pitcher. He held off the announcement until after Florida's dominant 15-4 win over Kentucky, which secured their spot in the next round against the Aggies.

According to KBTX Sports Anchor Tyler Shaw, it was rereleased that Schlossnagle will hand the ball off to sophomore Justin Lamkin, who started against the Gators on Saturday night, lasting three solid innings while striking out six and allowing just one hit.

While Florida is obviously familiar with Lamkin, Chris Cortez and Evan Aschenbeck are fresh and available to come in to relieve Lamkin when needed.

Note: Star outfielder Jace LaViolette is reportedly 50/50 heading into the game after injuring his hamstring on Monday night.

Texas A&M will play Florida on Wednesday, June 19, at 6:55 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Justin Lamkin will get the start on the mound for Texas A&M tonight. It will be a rematch of Saturday’s Lamkin vs Peterson matchup #GigEm — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) June 19, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Jim Schlossnagle announces Texas A&M' starting pitcher vs. Florida in CWS