Jim Sankey: Extra Innings: Skenes forcing Pirates' hand to show his arm in Pittsburgh

Apr. 9—Don't think the Pirates don't know what it says about Paul Skenes after his first two AAA starts, where he breezed through six total innings, yielding no runs and giving up one hit and one walk (in a 10-pitch at-bat), while striking out 11.

Don't think the Pirates don't know what legions of baseball experts are saying about a team that could use a once-in-a-generation arm.

And don't think the Pirates don't know what fans think about manager Derek Shelton's veiled praise on their 21-year-old righthander.

"He's been really good," Shelton told the Post-Gazette. "We're just continuing to take steps forward in getting him through the progression. I think those are the hurdles that we're having to do, making sure that he gets used to pitching on regular rest and that he gets the regular workload."

As the column explained last week, Skenes must be on the major league active roster or injured list roster for 172 of the 187 days that comprise an MLB regular season. This Saturday is day 16 of this season, meaning that if he were called up to The Show, his optimum days of service would be 171 days, enabling the team to get the rest of this season plus six full seasons more through the 2030 campaign before Skenes would become eligible for free agency.

Assuming Skenes sails through tomorrow's expected start in Toledo, what has he left to prove by picking off AAA batters? and what good is it doing the Pirates to watch him blow away lesser competition?

Even with the National League's top record entering Tuesday, is there anyone who would not say that adding Skenes to the Pirates starting staff wouldn't make them a better team.

This is player who gains nothing by riding buses instead of chartered planes. There is little doubt that Skenes' level of learning and adjustment will come only in the major leagues.

One way Skenes could automatically earn a full year of service, regardless of how many days he spends on the MLB roster, comes thanks to the current labor agreement. Starting in 2022, the top two finishers in Rookie of the Year voting in each league are automatically awarded a full year of service, regardless of how many days they actually accrued that year.

In addition, Pirates rookie Jared Jones could also gain a full year of service, as rookies who are on the Opening Day roster and finish in in the top three in Rookie of the Year voting or in the top five in MVP or Cy Young voting automatically earn a full year.

While a concern for innings pitched in a season is understandably higher for players like Skenes and Jones, it would be very easy to limit both Skenes' and Jones' workload following their 2023 innings pitched (122 2/3 and 126 1/3 respectively). In the 23 weeks remaining after Skenes' hopeful call-up, starting each pitcher once a week and limiting their innings to an average six innings per start would give them a projected 138 innings for the season. Skenes is already used to a seven-day pitching cycle used in colleges.

Service time is also important for all players with between three and five years of Major League service time as they become eligible for salary arbitration, a hearing in which an arbiter selects either the salary proposed by the team or the salary requested by the player.

Historically, whichever salary chosen by the arbiter ends up being a huge raise.

Additionally, MLB takes a group of players with at least 86 days of major league service in their second year and grants an additional year or arbitration eligibility to those in the top 22 percent of service time that year.

Service time also is a factor for older players in this way: Players with at least 10 years of Major League service who have spent the past five consecutive seasons with the same team get "10-and-5" rights, allowing them to veto any proposed trade.

Every day past this Saturday that the organization's best pitcher remains in AAA is a day that fans question the team's goal of "bringing the best team" to the field.

Can you imagine the crowds that would jam PNC Park or watch on television as Skenes twirls his gems?

Tell Bob Nutting that, and the owner might drive to Indianapolis himself to pick up Skenes.

JIM SANKEY is the Pittsburgh Pirates columnist for Allied News. His work appears in the weekly edition during the baseball season.

JIM SANKEY is the Pittsburgh Pirates columnist for Allied News. His work appears in the weekly edition during the baseball season.