Jim Sankey: Extra Innings: Nothing is won or lost 'on paper'

May 28—One of the most interesting columns of any sports season comes just before the first regular season game, when writers and broadcasters offer thumbnail sketches of how each team is going for fare in the coming sports season, with diehards seizing on those who see good outcomes for their favorite team.

It doesn't matter what sport is being described, almost everyone wants to read or hear predictions from the media.

Writers and announcers cull all kinds of info, peruse stats from the training season, compare the home team with the competition division wide, league wide and sport wise.

And when the pronouncements are made, the expected rankings are based on what stats say will happen, or better, what should happen ... "on paper."

Of course there are unexpected improvements and regressions from those who step up and fall off. And, as the Atlanta Braves were the most recent to learn, long- and short-term injuries to players like the reigning National League MVP Ron Acuna, Jr. are disasters.

As the 2024 season opened, Extra Innings saw the Pirates in last place when the campaign ended, dragged down by a projected horrible rotation, despite a bullpen that was predicted to be among the best ... "on paper."

So as the season closed out the one-third post Sunday, how's that working out?

In 2023, David Bednar was 3-1 at the All-Star break, saving 17 of 18 chances with a 1.27 ERA. After just five games this year, Bednar carried a 12.40 ERA, had matched his pre-ASG loss total, saved one game and blown three saves; last season he recorded three total blown saves.

Of course, Bednar has rebounded, totaling 11 saves going into last night's game, and had shaved his ERA to 6.75. Other than Colin Holderman, the other relievers have not.

The supposed "strength" of the pitching staff, the bullpen's 11 combined losses are seventh-most in MLB, and its 4.66 ERA is fifth highest, the 86 walks the eighth highest, and the 1.39 WHIP is sixth-highest in MLB.

Among the starters, starter Bailey Falter's spot on the opening day roster raised more eyebrows than a soap opera cosmetologist.

Falter went a combined 2-9 with a 5.36 ERA in 18 games (14 starts) last year between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and went 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA in six appearances this spring.

But instead of being cut, he ended up starting the fourth game of the season.

After five batters, he was behind 5-0 thanks to a walk, another walk, a single, another single and a grand slam before he got his first out of the season.

Since then he has recorded a 2.70 ERA across 50 innings, 11th lowest among all National League pitchers. Falter's .194 batting average against since April 6 is also the eighth-lowest among all NL pitchers.

Bailey Falter (0.98) is one of two Pirates left-handed pitchers since 1969 with a sub-1.00 WHIP through his first nine starts of a season. (Randy Tomlin 0.93 in 1990.)

And that "disastrous" starting staff. ... Well, Falter has certainly helped rookie sensations Jared Jones and Paul Skenes and holdover Mitch Keller, giving the Bucs a solid chance for a win on almost every time they pitch.

Falter has helped the starting staff over the past 42 innings to record a combined 2.30 ERA and .197 batting average against. The starting rotation's 2.36 ERA since May 16 is the fourth-lowest in MLB, trailing the Yankees (1.07), Royals (1.91) and Guardians (2.08).

Pittsburgh's starters have a streak of allowing fewer than five earned runs in all 24 of their home games this season, just two shy of the Yankees record 26 home games. Since earned runs started being tracked in 1913, the Pirates have only had a longer such streak to begin a season in 2013 (54).

When Falter takes the mound tomorrow in Toronto, he will be coming off two outstanding performances: a 7 2/3 innings no-decision against the Cubs and a 7 1/3 innings win against Atlanta. Bailey's only blemish came against the last batter he faced, Acuna, Jr., who smacked a three-run homer, ending Falter's streak of 19 2/3 scoreless innings, the longest by a Pirates pitcher since Francisco Liriano in 2014 (20.0).

Of course, two-thirds of the season remain, and nothing is for certain, but it certainly seems as though the Pirates will have their best starting rotation in decades ... at least on paper.

JIM SANKEY is the Pittsburgh Pirates columnist for Allied News. His work appears during the weekly edition over the course of the baseball season.

