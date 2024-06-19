Jim Sankey: Extra Innings: No more selling ... time to buy

Jun. 18—When Paul Skenes, Jared Jones or Mitch Keller is listed as the starting pitcher for the day, the Pirates should be favored to win that game. And despite a couple of hiccups, Bailey Falter is as good a number four starter as you'll find in the National League, maybe in all of Major League Baseball.

And the NL Central is up for grabs, despite Milwaukee's current separation from the rest of division. Five years into the latest of too many five-year plans is much too late to be worrying about the next rebuild.

It will come too soon.

Let's be real. By 2030, Skenes will be gone, either via trade or free agency. There is no way this ownership will shell out Shohei Ohtani money, which by then may not be enough, to get Skenes to even think about re-signing with the Pirates. Remember, this offseason the Pirates wouldn't even open up the wallet to sign the going rate for average or slightly above average number two or three starting pitchers. And "the best prospect in a generation" is going to be two years younger than Ohtani was his bidding war exploded.

Jones also projects to be outside the pay limit Bob Nutting will approve.

Remember the soap opera time it took dragged-out negotiations to sign Ke'Bryan Hayes, Brian Reynolds and Keller. It was like pulling financial teeth.

And the still-struggling Oneil Cruz should recover from the effects of missing an entire season of major league development last year and could also be destined for a huge paycheck, again, one which the Pirates will choose not to pay.

So the window to win is now.

No matter the cost, it will never be less expensive with such promising players to be in a realistic position to play in October.

Who knows which division rivals will become stronger over the next couple seasons.

But right now, in June 2024, the Pirates' door of opportunity for postseason play has swung open for the first time in nine seasons, this time led by a strong starting pitching staff capable of beating anyone in a best-of-three, -five or-seven series.

With the failures of Jack Suwinski and Henry Davis, the Bucs need another outfielder and catcher. Michael A. Taylor is fine in the field, but lost at the plate. So is catcher Yasmani Grandal. And the bullpen needs at least one solid lefty. Plus, the team can use the next six weeks before the trade deadline to evaluate the offensively born-again Rowdy Tellez at first.

"Sixty-plus games in the season is enough time to know what parts of the team are working and what parts aren't working as well, what parts are steady and what parts are inconsistent," general manager Ben Cherington said last week. "Every team has that information, so now the next phase of the season will be, 'What do you do about it? How much can you fix internally? How much can you not?'

"We want to do everything we can to put our team in a position to stay in it, get better and keep winning more games. I believe we have the resources — including the players and people who are already here — to give us a chance to do that. We just have to go execute."

Well, every team could use that paragraph to evaluate their competitive situation.

However, internally has not worked for at least five years. For whatever reason, number one draft picks are as liable to flop as they are like to succeed. Promising young arms regress and are relegated to mop-up bullpen duty (Luis Ortiz) or designated for assignment and given away (Roansy Contreras).

"We'll keep looking for more options and for how we help guys in the minor leagues move into that picture, too," Cherington said about the pitchers.

"We should be willing, prepared, and ready to give up a minor league player for a major league player if it helps our team.

"If you're in a position to win. [W]e should be willing, prepared and ready to give up a minor league player for a major league player if it helps our team."

Or two ... whatever it takes is what the Bucs need to do between now and the July trade deadline.

Time flies. And so does the window to win.

JIM SANKEY is the Pittsburgh Pirates columnist for Allied News. His work appears in the weekly edition during the baseball season.

JIM SANKEY is the Pittsburgh Pirates columnist for Allied News. His work appears in the weekly edition during the baseball season.