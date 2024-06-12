Jim Sankey: Extra Innings: Bullpen finally rounding into projected formula

Jun. 11—It took a couple of months for the Pirates to get "the strength of this team" where it was supposed to be all season. Not willing to shell out the going rate for middle-level starters, general manager Ben Cherington made Aroldis Chapman the team's high-paid player as he formed the best innings 7-8-9 bullpen in baseball.

Finally, June has followed the pitching blueprint drawn up this offseason: Get six innings from the starter, then turn the game over to Colin Holderman in the seventh, Chapman in the eighth and David Bednar in the ninth. Last year's surprise successes of righty Carmen Mlodzinski and lefty Ryan Borucki were to provide manager Derek Shelton options so no one would get overused.

But Bednar blew three of his first four save opportunities and Chapman walked 23 batters in 17 1/3 innings in April and May. Only Holderman performed well, as evidenced by his 0.83 ERA in 23 appearances so far. And with Mlodzinski and Borucki injured, the plan ... well, you know what they say about the best-laid plans of mice and the general managers.

Dumpster-dive relief callups didn't work, and while starters Jared Jones, Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and — yes — even Bailey Falter did their part in the planned formula, the 5.21 bullpen ERA in May was the National League's worst.

June has provided better news: Going into last night's game in St. Louis, all relievers not named Ben Heller enjoy a combined 1.08 ERA this month, yielding just four earned runs in 31-plus innings.

Since being called up from AAA to reportedly keep him from opting out of his Indianapolis deal to sign elsewhere, the 32-year-old journeyman reliever needed just two innings in four days to develop his whopping 49.50 ERA.

Heller gave up five runs on four hits in the fifth inning Thursday in an 11-7 loss to the Dodgers, topped by his seven-run meltdown in the 10th inning on five hits, one walk and three hit batters on Sunday.

The King of the Dumpster Mound was the only available arm in the Bucco bullpen, except for the kid delivering snacks to the pitchers.

What had to scare Heller was Shelton's postgame comment on Sunday.

"You've got to try to keep his head up. He's scuffled the two outings up her," Shelton said. "We've got to continue to work with him."

Oh, no.

"Work with him" liked they've worked with Henry Davis and Jack Suwinski? Like they worked with the players who blossomed only after they left the Pirates? Or with Ke'Bryan Hayes? Or Mitch Keller? The last two found success only after they sought help outside the organization.

The latest to get help elsewhere is Rowdy Tellez, who the P-G's Jason Mackey featured in a column this week about how the free agent first baseman tried new stances, tweaked his swing and adjusted his approach at the plate, none of which helped get him lift that .175 batting average.

But it was a couple of tips from longtime friend and former coach Dee Brown who helped Tellez.

It's a small sample, to be sure, but going into last night's game, Tellez had a June batting average of .529 (9 for 17) with seven RBIs.

Another player seeking outside help is a condemning mark on the lack of development and help players get from the organization at the big-league level.

But at least the team realized that Heller would probably not be the Pirates rep to this year's All-Star game and designated him for assignment on Monday.

TICKET BUYERS GETTING A BREAK: Extra Innings recently discussed how the misnamed "Fan Values Deals" have been downgraded over the last couple of years.

In addition, last week I discovered that ticket sales have fees above and beyond the price shown. There is a $3 processing fee, a $1 per ticket fee to cover the cost of the 2023 left-field scoreboard and a $5 per ticket fee charged by the Pirates. I was told that the fees are the same whether tickets are bought online or at the ballpark.

That's why this week's club promotion should be of interest to all fans planning to buy tickets for all remaining regular season games in 2024. Through 11:59 p.m. DST Friday, no fees will be added to the cost of the tickets.

JIM SANKEY is the Pittsburgh Pirates columnist for Allied News. The weekly publication runs his 'Extra Innings' column in every issue during the baseball season.

