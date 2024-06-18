Jim Rossow: Shannon's case serves as a lesson to many of us

Jun. 17—All glory to God: Terrence Shannon Jr. has been acquitted of all charges and heads to the NBA draft with a clean slate.

It makes me upset that there are no consequences for the young woman who tried to tarnish Shannon's career.

Thank goodness for Shannon's legal team, which made it clear as day that he was an innocent man.

I believe with him winning the trial, it helps his draft stock tremendously.

Now teams know he isn't coming with any extra baggage.

The kid has lottery potential, and it would mean the world to see him back in the conversation, because so many teams could use him right away.

I can see him as an immediate impact type of player on whatever team he lands on.

His toughness and will to win is something you cannot teach — you have it or you don't.

I hope a lot of young African Americans have been paying attention and learn from this situation — just how careful you have to be, especially when you're projected to make a lot of money.

I've seen this situation happen a number of times but with a different outcome, even though the young man was innocent the whole time.

It's sad to say, but it's the life we live.

Until there are consequences, there are those who will continue to get away with ruining innocent lives.