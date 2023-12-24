Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler ‘commentary’ added to 68 Ventures Bowl brawl

There is never enough of Jim Ross’ great commentary being added to different events.

The latest page comes from the wild brawl after the South Alabama-Eastern Michigan Ventures 68 Bowl on Saturday.

EMU school officials were displeased by the actions of their players and released a statement saying such on Sunday.

“We strongly condemn the actions of some of the student-athletes on the EMU football team in the ugly incident that took place following last night’s 68 Ventures Bowl,” EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “We are deeply upset and embarrassed by what happened. Their conduct does not reflect the great pride and high standards we place on the game and our program, and the expectations for good sportsmanship and exemplary conduct of student-athletes on and off the field. “What happened was completely unacceptable. We apologize to the Eastern Michigan University community and the South Alabama team and their fans.”

The Detroit News mentioned football fights are becoming familiar for Michigan college teams:

This marks the third time in the last two seasons that a Michigan college football team was involved postgame fight, including the tunnel incident with Michigan State and Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor last year, and a melee between rivals Ferris State and Grand Valley State in the 2022 Division II playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire