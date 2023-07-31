Jim Rich talks Vikings with Pete Bercich (Part 2)
Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talks all things Vikings and training camp with radio analyst Pete Bercich.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is staying in Minnesota.
One of football's most intriguing backfield tandems is sidelined.
Severino gave up 7 first-inning runs against Baltimore and saw his ERA balloon to 7.49.
The 22-year-old pulled up during a drill early in Sunday's training camp practice.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
After a magical World Cup journey ended with a 6-0 loss to Norway, an emotional Philippines women’s national team took immense pride in the progress they achieved.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
That's great in training camp, when the record is 0-0 and emotion is counted like an asset in the win column. Of course, that can change quickly once the regular season kicks in.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Now that's how you end a fight.
Aaron Judge missed nearly two months. He's still tied for sixth in the AL in homers.
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
The 16-year-old scored in the Spirit's 4-2 Challenge Cup win.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Payton said he needs a filter going forward, and was still acting like a Fox commentator and not a coach.
Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will fight for the undisputed welterweight title Saturday in Las Vegas in boxing's biggest fight in several years.
We are hurtling toward peak fantasy football draft season, so there's no better time to start your draft prep with our rankings!