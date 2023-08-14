Jim Rich talks St. Paul Saints with Mike Veeck
Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talked St. Paul Saints baseball with owner Mike Veeck.
Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talked St. Paul Saints baseball with owner Mike Veeck.
Tampa manager Kevin Cash on Wander Franco: "I'm aware of the speculation. I'm not going to comment any further on that."
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Another star will leave leave Paris Saint-Germain.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don kicks off our 2023 positional draft series with the quarterbacks.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
As he sweated his way through his pants, Lucas Glover remained an inspiration to golfers everywhere.
One bettor parlayed 11 MLB games and the Ravens on Saturday night.
Rookie Kendre Miller is set to undergo further testing in the coming days to determine how severe his knee sprain is.
Unless Michigan self-imposes a suspension on its coach, Jim Harbaugh is expected to be on the sideline for the entire Wolverine season.
A group of five “Just Stop Oil” demonstrators were arrested on Sunday at the AIG Women’s Open near London.
The Saints had to be happy with their first look at Derek Carr.
Lucas Glover has now won back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Jim Harbaugh's NCAA issues stem from recruiting violations committed by several Wolverines staff members and an alleged cover-up.
“I never have feared anything, but I feared never doing this again,” Luque said in the Octagon after the fight.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Cade Johnson walked to the medical tent during Seattle’s preseason game against Minnesota on Thursday night, and was later stretchered off the field.
As Kelce and the Chiefs embark on another season with Super Bowl dreams, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates and other greats who've played the position weigh in.
You might not like college football realignment, but there's not doubt it's going to make for better TV.