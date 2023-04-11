Jim Phillips gets a contract extension, how to slow down transfer portal tampering & Kliff Kingsbury to USC

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the moving pieces in college football this week, including the ACC extending commissioner Jim Phillips and the USC Trojans hiring Kliff Kingsbury.

With many conferences in tumult, the ACC decided it would be best to retain their commissioner an extra 3 years to helm the ACC’s ship, which won’t be an easy task. The guys give an overall examination of where the ACC stands in terms of media rights along with university cohesion.

Ross spent some time talking with UNC head football coach Mack Brown, who gave his thoughts on the current state of NIL in college sports. Brown along with many other coaches are seemingly ready to, “get to the other side of the bridge,” following the rocky first few years of NIL and transfer portal trials.

On the note of the transfer portal, more coaches are becoming disgruntled with the ongoing tampering as universities try to persuade players to come play for them. The guys determine that the best way to slow down the poaching and tampering is to put names to the reports.

The Pac-12 is staying in the hunt for a new media rights deal, even though their deadline has been extended again. On the bright side for the conference, the USC Trojans are adding coach Kliff Kingsbury to their roster to work alongside Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams for the upcoming season.

Lastly, Pat has a moral dilemma surrounding one of his most prized possessions & Heinz has created a big bean.

1:00 Jim Phillips receives a 3-year contract extension as the ACC commissioner

7:58 The current state of the ACC

19:57 Ross visited UNC and spoke with head football coach Mack Brown

29:20 Coaches are unhappy with the amount of tampering surrounding the transfer portal

37:17 The Pac-12 gives a new timetable for their media rights deal

47:05 Kliff Kingsbury is expected to join the USC Trojans coaching staff

52:40 Kyle Filipowski is returning to Duke

55:22 Pat has a moral dilemma regarding his grill

59:24 Heinz has released a big baked bean

