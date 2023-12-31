Jim Nantz, Tony Romo react to L'Jarius Sneed not getting penalized for Ja'Marr Chase shove

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was not penalized for shoving Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase during a second-quarter skirmish between the teams during Sunday's NFL Week 17 game against the AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chase and Chiefs linebacker Mike Edwards, a former Winton Woods High School standout, drew offsetting personal-foul penalties. But replays showed Sneed's shoves of Chase, including one that was a borderline punch, could have been flagged.

"It's on Edwards, not Sneed," CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said during the broadcast. "Here it is, Chase and Sneed. Having a little chat, wishing each other a happy new year. They don't call it on Sneed after all of that."

"This is part of the defense's plan sometimes, Jim," analyst Tony Romo added. "People that you see on tape that could get emotional sometimes, you jaw him and you try and draw him off."

The Enquirer will update this story.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo react to L'Jarius Sneed, Ja'Marr Chase fight