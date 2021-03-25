Jim Nantz joined CBS in 1985, and he will continue to call the network his home after signing a new deal.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports Nantz’s agent, Sandy Montag, and CBS Sports confirmed to him that Nantz has a new agreement. Terms were not disclosed.

Nantz’s previous deal — believed to pay him $6.5 million per year — expired this spring.

The network’s top NFL play-by-play voice, who also calls golf and college basketball, was never close to leaving CBS. Nantz, 61, did not engage in serious talks with other networks, according to Ourand.

Nantz’s booth partner for the NFL, Tony Romo, signed a $17.5 million per year deal last year. That invited speculation about Nantz’s future at the network given his contract’s expiration date.

But Nantz and CBS made it work for the both of them, and the familiar voice on the network’s top game will remain there for years to come.

Jim Nantz signs new deal with CBS originally appeared on Pro Football Talk