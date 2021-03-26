Jim Nantz remaining at CBS amid reported ESPN overtures, desire for 'Tony Romo money'

Jim Nantz is staying put.

The CBS Sports stalwart has agreed to a new deal to keep calling the Masters, the NFL and the NCAA tournament, Sports Business Journal Reports. His agent Sandy Montag and the network confirmed the news to SBJ. Terms of the deal were not reported.

The news arrives amid reports that ESPN was interested in signing the longtime sportscaster and that Nantz sought a significant raise over his reported previous salary of $6.5 million.

Jim Nantz reportedly sought more than $17.5 million a year before agreeing to a new deal with CBS. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nantz reportedly wanted 'Tony Romo money'

The New York Post reported in November that Nantz wanted to be paid more than his NFL booth partner Tony Romo, who signed the richest deal in sports broadcast history last year valued at more than $17.5 million annually. Romo strictly calls NFL games while Nantz is the voice of every premier sports broadcast on CBS.

Front Office Sports reported in February that ESPN wanted to lure Nantz from CBS with his contract set to expire this summer. SBJ reported on Thursday that Nantz never engaged in serious talks outside of CBS and that he and the network were mutually intent on maintaining their relationship.

Nantz has worked at CBS since 1985, and the network just re-upped its significant investment in NFL rights last week. The NFL announced on March 18 a new contract with its broadcast partners valued at $110 billion from 2023 to 2033. CBS will maintain its broadcast rights to primarily cover AFC games through the end of that deal. It also secured the rights to broadcast three Super Bowls in the contract.

It makes sense that the network would in turn invest internally to maintain the voice of its NFL coverage — even if it did end up costing "Tony Romo money."

