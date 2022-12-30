Jim Nagy provides update on Reese's Senior Bowl commitments ahead of new year
Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy provides update on some of the most recent commitments to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl ahead of the new year.
Here's the hype ahead of the 2022 Orange Bowl for Vols fans.
In his first season as Oklahoma's head coach, Brent Venables and the Sooners finish with a 6-7 record after their 35-32 loss to Florida State.
With the final report card of the year, the Sooners' young offensive linemen and running backs offer hope for the future.
Georgia is just two wins away from becoming repeat national champions and possibly the greatest achievement in the modern history college football.
Each #CFBPlayoff team has a story. Inside that story are details #USC and other college football programs can learn from. It's important to take notes.
Pitt 37, UCLA 35. The Bruins slip on a banana peel in El Paso and prevent the #Pac12 from getting six 10-win teams. The Bruins' late-season collapse is complete.
The former NFL star is reportedly in violation of state regulations over his partnership with a sportsbook.
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama didn’t have to deal with any opt-outs from its current players, but its depth still took a hit.
The Columbus Dispatch and Georgia sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes vs. Bulldogs game, and what the final score will be.
Notre Dame came away with a hard-fought win in the Gator Bowl
HoopsHype breaks down 11 candidates to be considered second-best shooter in basketball history behind Stephen Curry, including Ray Allen.
Gary Payton II is the rarest of the rare, a great and popular teammate who at 6-foot-3 can defend four positions so well that it can change the tone of the game.
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Kyle Van Noy pointed out a notable difference between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Patriots coach Bill Belichick that doesn't paint his former boss in the best light.
The Blue Devils beat UCF 30-13 in the Military Bowl to finish the season 9-4.
L.A. Times readers are in agreement that if LeBron James doesn't want to be playing meaningless games with the Lakers, he can leave the team.
How to watch Wisconsin basketball against the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night:
Gary Payton II will be in street clothes when the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Warriors on Friday night, but that won't stop his former teammates from giving him the proper reception.
Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves by switching quarterbacks before their game against the 49ers.
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.