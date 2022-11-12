Jim Mora has UConn bowl-eligible after stunning Liberty

2
Barry Werner
·1 min read

People wondered what Jim Mora was getting himself into taking the Connecticut head coaching job.

Mora should be a dark-horse candidate for Coach of the Year after he has the Huskies bowl-eligible following their 36-33 win over Liberty, ranked 19th, on Saturday.

The Flames were coming off a win over Arkansas and were 8-1. The Huskies were not impressed.

The difference was a TD pass of 30 yards from Zion Turner to Keven Clercius with 5:43 left.

The last time UConn won 6 games was in 2015 when it went 6-7 and lost in the St. Petersburg Bowl.

Since that season, the now 6-5 Huskies totaled 10 wins while losing 40 games. The school did not play football in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories