Jim Mora’s message to his UConn football players after falling to 1-7: ‘Win’

The UConn football team gathered in the visitor’s locker room at Boston College’s Alumni Stadium on Saturday once again disappointed, scratching their heads after yet another close loss.

The Huskies felt they played hard, gave it their all, but still came up short in the 21-14 defeat to the Eagles. Like so many games this year, they gave themselves a chance to win late despite major differences in yards and time of possession and held their fate in their hands in the fourth quarter.

“One touchdown away” has become a common refrain, repeated by veteran safety Malik Dixon-Williams, who has seen it all with the program – he was at UConn when it combined for just three wins through 2019 and 2021, when it didn’t have a season in 2020, and last year when the Huskies finally made it back to a bowl game. “Just keep fighting, we can’t give up. I know it’s tough and we had higher expectations coming into this season but we just can’t give up, we’ve got to keep fighting and just dig deep.”

At 1-7, UConn’s preseason goal of getting back to a bowl is now officially out of reach.

But in his second year as head coach, Jim Mora’s message to his players is simple, yet proven to be easier said than done.

“I want to win, number one. That’s always the message,” he said.

“Win, but do what’s necessary to win. It’s maintaining the mindset that they’ve got right now, which is toughness, resilience, fight, hunger. Staying together, not pointing the finger at anybody but yourself. Figuring it out, how can I be better every moment, every day? That’s what I want to see.”

UConn drove into Boston College territory but attempted, and missed, a 54-yard field goal with 6:44 on the clock in the fourth quarter, down by seven. After 12 straight run plays by the Eagles, the Huskies never got the ball back.

“Then I want to see us execute better, and that’s always what you do,” Mora continued. “Number one, it’s the coach’s responsibility to put (players) in the right position. And drill it. And then they’ve got to find a way – through the drills in practice, through watching film, through talking to their coaches – to execute at a higher level.

“When you’re playing a good team like this where their players are really damn good, it’s gonna test you. ‘You say ‘execute.’ Well shoot, I’m trying to execute. You want me in that A gap, well this guy’s quicker than me, I’m trying to get in the fricken A gap.’ You know? I want to see them fight, and I’m seeing them fight. And as long as they’re fighting we’ve got a chance – you quit fighting, you have no chance. You keep fighting, you always have a chance. We’re not giving in.”

There were some bright spots Saturday, like sophomore running back Cam Edwards stepping up to take 16 of the 19 carries as Victor Rosa was held out with his ankle injury. He finished with 89 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and caught two passes for 35 yards. The Huskies also won the turnover battle, the only reason the game stayed close as the Eagles nearly doubled UConn’s production in almost every other statistical category.

But the offense reverted back to where it was before a recent stretch of optimism. There were drops and missed throws as quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson completed 11 of his 24 passes for 130 yards. Overall, the Huskies gained less than 10 yards on five of their eight drives which, in time of possession, took an average of 2:08.

UConn has four games left. The team says it is preparing like a bowl game is still on the table, and the Huskies have two ranked road challenges coming up against No. 19 Tennessee and No. 23 James Madison. Then they’ll host FCS opponent Sacred Heart before ending the season with a short trip to UMass.

“I expect us to come back with just a renewed focus and a recommitment, like you do every week whether you win or you lose,” Mora said. “You come back with the same mindset that’s to fix the things that didn’t go well, improve on the things that you need to improve on, and then go fight your butt off in the next game, regardless of who you’re playing. That’s what we’re trying to build in these men because that’s what it’s all about.”