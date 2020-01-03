Jim Montgomery details alcohol abuse that led to firing from Stars

Jim Montgomery was fired by the Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct on December 10th. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In mid-December the Dallas Stars fired head coach Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct, releasing no further details regarding his sudden dismissal. Today, Montgomery put out his first public statement detailing what he labeled an “appropriate call” by management, and shared that he has since checked into rehab for alcohol abuse.

Jim Montgomery has released a statement. These are his first public comments: pic.twitter.com/dVyGMohxnI — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 3, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Montgomery shared that losing his job in December was the “wake-up call” he needed to break the damaging lifestyle he was living, and turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance. Montgomery shared that he regrets letting Dallas’ front office, staff and players down with his actions.

The 50-year-old has since admitted himself into an inpatient residential program with hopes of becoming a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor as a result.

Stars general manager Jim Nill also released a statement to The Dallas Morning News on Friday afternoon.

“We are supportive of this decision by Jim and we hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it,” Nill said. “Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be commenting on this situation further.”

Montgomery was hired by the Stars in May of 2018.

Rick Bowness, who served as the Stars’ assistant coach since June 22, 2018, assumed the role of Interim Head Coach for the team and has coached Dallas to a 6-3-1 record entering Friday’s game against Detroit.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports